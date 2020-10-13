WSAZ Now Desk | Groundbreaking ceremony for Historic Memphis Tennessee Garrison House

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Tuesday for the Historic Memphis Tennessee Garrison House in Huntington.

The National Park Service awarded a grant to the Carter G Woodson Memorial Foundation earlier this year to restore the home.

The WSAZ Now Desk is live with a look at the ceremony meant to honor the legacy of Garrison and the historical home.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.