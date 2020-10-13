W.Va. Turnpike North closed after person hit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Northbound lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike are closed after a person was hit by a car.

Metro dispatchers say the initial call came in about 6:15 Tuesday morning north of the Mahan exit (Exit 66). The northbound lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike are closed at Mile marker 68, which is near the Paint Creek overpass.

The condition of the person who was hit is unknown. Traffic is backed up several miles beyond Mahan.

