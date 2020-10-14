Advertisement

7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
Seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.((Source: MGN image))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday.

Health officials say the latest cases involve a 20-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman.

The 78-year-old man is hospitalized, while the others are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 584 total cases, 439 which have recovered.

There have been 17 deaths overall.

