Advertisement

Another COVID-19-related death, 28 additional cases reported in Scioto County

Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County, Ohio.
Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County, Ohio.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health departments made that announcement Wednesday, saying the victim was a 67-year-old man.

The latest death makes 10 overall in the county.

In addition, 28 new COVID-19 cases and one more hospitalization were reported Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 743 overall positive cases and 561 have recovered.

Scioto County remains Level 3 (red) on the state health department’s map.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drivers urged to slow down after more than 230 speeding tickets issued

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is urging drivers to slow down when passing through the construction zone on U.S. 35.

Local

7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 78-year-old man is hospitalized, while the others are isolating at home.

Local

City of Jackson announces impending layoffs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The mayor says 16 city employees are facing layoffs if a municipal tax isn't passed.

News

Firefighters: Closing the bedroom door can save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
Depending on how old your home is, a closed door can put more time on the clock for you to make it out safely.

Latest News

Local

Seven deaths, over 1300 new cases of the coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,346 new cases as of October 14.

Local

One death, 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The health department says they have 23 new cases, bringing that total to 3,265.

National

Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says he has had no symptoms.

Video

Staycations in Fayetteville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Staycations in Fayetteville

Local

West Virginia Supreme Court hears governor’s residency case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An attorney for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice argued Wednesday in a residency requirement case that the state’s highest court shouldn’t be involved in deciding where the governor spends his nights.

Video

Holl's Chocolate at Capitol Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
Holl's Chocolate at Capitol Market