Another COVID-19-related death, 28 additional cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health departments made that announcement Wednesday, saying the victim was a 67-year-old man.

The latest death makes 10 overall in the county.

In addition, 28 new COVID-19 cases and one more hospitalization were reported Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 743 overall positive cases and 561 have recovered.

Scioto County remains Level 3 (red) on the state health department’s map.

