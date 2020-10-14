Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters: Closing the bedroom door can save lives

Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters say keeping bedroom doors closed can deprive a fire of oxygen and buy you valuable time to escape.

News

Drivers urged to slow down after more than 230 speeding tickets issued

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is urging drivers to slow down when passing through the construction zone on U.S. 35.

Local

7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 78-year-old man is hospitalized, while the others are isolating at home.

Local

Another COVID-19-related death, 28 additional cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest death makes 10 overall in the county.

Local

City of Jackson announces impending layoffs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The mayor says 16 city employees are facing layoffs if a municipal tax isn't passed.

Latest News

News

Firefighters: Closing the bedroom door can save lives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Depending on how old your home is, a closed door can put more time on the clock for you to make it out safely.

Local

Seven deaths, over 1300 new cases of the coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,346 new cases as of October 14.

Local

One death, 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The health department says they have 23 new cases, bringing that total to 3,265.

National

Barron Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says he has had no symptoms.

Video

Staycations in Fayetteville

Updated: 5 hours ago
Staycations in Fayetteville

Local

West Virginia Supreme Court hears governor’s residency case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An attorney for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice argued Wednesday in a residency requirement case that the state’s highest court shouldn’t be involved in deciding where the governor spends his nights.