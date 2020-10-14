City of Jackson announces impending layoffs

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For voters in Jackson, not only will they be deciding on their leaders this November, they’ll be deciding how much money comes out of their paycheck.

In years past, the city would pay for their local services with funds generated from their utility service.

After a state audit in 2018, that practice ended. A 1.5% municipal income tax is now on the ballot to make up for that loss in revenue.

For some, the stakes appeared to be raised when Mayor Randy Evans announced layoffs effective in late November if the tax does not pass.

“So without this source of revenue, we’re just going to have to make major cuts in the general fund, and most of that in the police department,” Evans said.

Evans says out of the 16 city employees that received layoff notices, nine were in the police department. He says those cuts would cost citizens around-the-clock law enforcement protection from the city.

“We will lose our city police dispatching services, so we’ll have to rely on the county system for dispatching and we will not have 24-hour coverage,” Evans said. “We just won’t have enough manpower to provide that.”

Evans says with the lowering of utility service costs by the city, a municipal income tax should make all changes a wash for the average Jackson taxpayer.

However, Evans says the city is also prepared if the tax doesn’t pass.

“We will budget what we have, we’ll do the best we have with the revenues that we have, and we’ll move on from there,” Evans said.

Evans says that any Jackson resident who works in another city and pays a tax there and receives a credit and retirement income, such as Social Security, would be tax-exempt.

