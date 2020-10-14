Crews respond to pedestrian hit

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

It happened in the 3700 block of Teays Valley Road near Route 34 just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.