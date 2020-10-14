Deputies investigating shooting

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened overnight in Marina Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone knocked on the victim’s door. The victim asked who it was and then he was shot.

Investigators say the man is in serious but stable condition.

There aren’t any suspects.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.