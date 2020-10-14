Four COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of of 10:00 a.m., October 14, 2020, there have been 648,771 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,818 total cases and 391 deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Summers County.

There are 4,612 active cases.

13,815 individuals have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.