High school to stay virtual until October 26

Because this is such a high number of staff members that can’t go back to work, they have decided to remain virtual.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd Central High School will remain virtual until October 26.

According to the Floyd County Schools Superintendent, Danny Adkins, contact tracing is still going on, but at this point, there are 23 staff members on quarantine. Because this is such a high number of staff members that can’t go back to work, they have decided to remain virtual.

Extracurricular activities, practices and games are suspended until Monday, October 19. That’s when officials will reassess the situation and make another decision.

“We know that some of you will agree with our decision to extend the school closure and extracurricular activities and that some of you will not agree. We do hope that all of you know that our decisions are not made lightly and that our number one priority is to keep our children and our staff safe. We are making our decisions based on safety, data and input from our Floyd County Health Department and are doing what we believe will give our students and staff the best opportunity to remain healthy," says Superintendent Adkins.

Officials made the announcement earlier this week that the high school would be virtual after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. For more of our coverage on this, click here.

