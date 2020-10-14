New initiative in Charleston aims to support local businesses during holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the holidays right around the corner, the City of Charleston is working to make sure there are more opportunities for you and your family to shop local.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, along with members of the Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and Charleston Main Streets announced a new campaign Wednesday morning.

The campaign is called “Support Small CWV.” The holiday campaign is meant to promote small businesses and merchants during the holiday season while encouraging families to spend their money locally.

The mayor says the project will expand Small Business Saturdays, allowing them to take place every Saturday from Nov. 14 to Dec. 19. Each Saturday will highlight a different part of Charleston.

“Our small businesses are critical to the City of Charleston’s economy and during this pandemic many have seen decreases in revenue,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Support Small CWV will give folks holiday gift giving ideas and reward those who shop locally. It will also show the impact that shopping small makes on your friends and neighbors who may operate or work at local establishments.”

As part of the campaign, a holiday window decorating contest will take place with prizes going to businesses in each district.

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will also develop a storytelling series. It will be called “Charleston Needs” and will highlight the need for local businesses and the impact they have.

For more information on the program, click here.

