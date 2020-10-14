Advertisement

One death, 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 94-year-old woman has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 101.

The health department says they have 23 new cases, bringing that total to 3,265.

There are 996 active cases.

23 more people have recovered. There have been 2,168 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

