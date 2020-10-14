Trick-or-treat canceled in Worthington, Ky.

WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Trick-or-treat has been canceled this month in Worthington.

The city made that announcement Tuesday on social media.

It posted the following statement:

“It will be hard to control crowds and guarantee social distancing. We hope the event will be back and bigger than ever in 2021. We still encourage families to celebrate Halloween on their own terms.”

