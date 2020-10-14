Advertisement

Trick-or-treat canceled in Worthington, Ky.

Trick-or-treat has been canceled this month in Worthington, Kentucky.
Trick-or-treat has been canceled this month in Worthington, Kentucky.(Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Trick-or-treat has been canceled this month in Worthington.

The city made that announcement Tuesday on social media.

It posted the following statement:

“It will be hard to control crowds and guarantee social distancing. We hope the event will be back and bigger than ever in 2021. We still encourage families to celebrate Halloween on their own terms.”

