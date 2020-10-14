Two arrested in connection to cell phone tower breaking and entering

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested after deputies say they stole items from a cell phone tower site.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. on October 8 on Bee Mountain Road near Hernshaw.

When a deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department arrived, he says he saw flashlights in the woods being carried away from the site. There was an ATV parked nearby with stolen property and tools.

Deputies say one of the items was a radio amplifier that helps first responders communication with dispatchers and one another.

Officials called a K9 team who began to track from the tower site through the woods and ended near Lens Creek Road.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a detective was patrolling the road and spotted Thomas Bowles, 24, of Ashford, near the end of the track walking along Lens Creek Road. Deputies say Bowles matched the description of one of the suspects given by security staff who monitored the breaking and entering on surveillance cameras.

Bowles was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and destruction of utilities.

Investigators say they identified another suspect, Christian Hunter McNeely, 24, of Costa. He was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday night by Kanawha County Deputies and also charged with breaking and entering and destruction of utilities.

The sheriff’s department says damage to tower sites pose a grave risk to those relying on cell phone communications for medical, fire and law enforcement emergencies.

The damage to the site interrupted radio communications for first responders who would help in that area.

