Advertisement

Unofficial homecoming dance may be connected to COVID-19 cases

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An unofficial homecoming dance may be connected to a case of COVID-19 that’s caused Fairland High School to shut down for two weeks.

The official Fairland homecoming dance was cancelled this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lawrence County Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon says she was contacted by a parent weeks ago wanting to hold an unofficial homecoming dance for students at a private location. Dillon says she told them that would be considered a mass gathering and a bad idea.

However, she says Saturday, Oct. 3, the dance and after-parties were held anyway. Pictures of students dressed up were posted on social media.

“I guess they moved it to another venue, but we definitely didn’t recommend it,” Dillon said.

Dillon says the event was held at a church.

Then on Friday, more than one Fairland student tested positive for the virus, Dillon tells WSAZ.

She says it’s a “distinct possibility” the virus was spread at the dance or after-parties.

“The time frame is correct,” she said.

Dillon told WSAZ Monday that more than 50 Fairland students had to quarantine.

Then Tuesday afternoon, it was announced Fairland High School would be shutting down for two weeks because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in at least one student or staff member.

Fairland sophomore Nicholas Knight, who didn’t attend the dance, noticed the halls were emptier than usual Monday.

“It’s been pretty nuts, starting out with a series of unfortunate events since 2020 began,” Knight said.

Dillon says the dance is just one of many examples of people in the county not following the guidelines.

“I get it,” she said. “People really want their seniors and juniors to have a full life, and I certainly understand that. But, you know, this is what happens.”

With the county being in the red category, she says it’s as important now as ever for people to be keeping their distance.

“We would like the parents to be cautious of letting their children go out in large groups, small groups, even family gatherings,” she said. “We know it has spread rapidly in those types of events.”

The school district says there are no other positive cases in any of the other buildings, and their other schools will remain open.

WSAZ has reached out to one of the parents involved with organizing the dance for comment, but we had not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Trick-or-treat canceled in Worthington, Ky.

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“It will be hard to control crowds and guarantee social distancing," the city posted on social media.

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ Investigates | Cell tower signals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Some residents in rural Appalachia say they have trouble making calls in an emergency, even though a cell tower is installed near their home.

News

Incumbent Gov. Justice, Commissioner Salango square off in W.Va. debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango talked COVID-19 response, jobs, and about their personal businesses, as well as who they'll vote for in the upcoming presidential election.

News

How to get restful sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Doctors say one area suffering at the hands of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is bedtime, especially falling asleep and staying asleep.

Latest News

News

Pikeville sees a boom in small businesses opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Several small business owners are making their dreams a reality in Pikeville.

News

Small businesses booming in Pikeville, Ky.

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to Pikeville Economic Executive Director Jill Fraley Dosten, since Pikeville has reopened during the pandemic, seven businesses have opened their doors.

Local

Quarantine lifted at Hurricane Middle School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County School officials say 65-plus students and four faculty/staff members from Hurricane Middle School were told Tuesday they no longer needed to quarantine.

News

Unofficial homecoming dance may be connected to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Fairland High School is closing for two weeks after at least one student tested positive.

Local

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County is still considered Level 3 (red) on the state Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

News

How to get restful sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Getting a good night's sleep can be tough during a pandemic, but there are ways to work around it experts say.