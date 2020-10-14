Unofficial homecoming dance may be connected to COVID-19 cases

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An unofficial homecoming dance may be connected to a case of COVID-19 that’s caused Fairland High School to shut down for two weeks.

The official Fairland homecoming dance was cancelled this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lawrence County Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon says she was contacted by a parent weeks ago wanting to hold an unofficial homecoming dance for students at a private location. Dillon says she told them that would be considered a mass gathering and a bad idea.

However, she says Saturday, Oct. 3, the dance and after-parties were held anyway. Pictures of students dressed up were posted on social media.

“I guess they moved it to another venue, but we definitely didn’t recommend it,” Dillon said.

Dillon says the event was held at a church.

Then on Friday, more than one Fairland student tested positive for the virus, Dillon tells WSAZ.

She says it’s a “distinct possibility” the virus was spread at the dance or after-parties.

“The time frame is correct,” she said.

Dillon told WSAZ Monday that more than 50 Fairland students had to quarantine.

Then Tuesday afternoon, it was announced Fairland High School would be shutting down for two weeks because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in at least one student or staff member.

Fairland sophomore Nicholas Knight, who didn’t attend the dance, noticed the halls were emptier than usual Monday.

“It’s been pretty nuts, starting out with a series of unfortunate events since 2020 began,” Knight said.

Dillon says the dance is just one of many examples of people in the county not following the guidelines.

“I get it,” she said. “People really want their seniors and juniors to have a full life, and I certainly understand that. But, you know, this is what happens.”

With the county being in the red category, she says it’s as important now as ever for people to be keeping their distance.

“We would like the parents to be cautious of letting their children go out in large groups, small groups, even family gatherings,” she said. “We know it has spread rapidly in those types of events.”

The school district says there are no other positive cases in any of the other buildings, and their other schools will remain open.

WSAZ has reached out to one of the parents involved with organizing the dance for comment, but we had not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.