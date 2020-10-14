Window to request change to student being in person or virtual announced

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools has announced the window for families to request a change for their student’s instructional delivery model.

Parents can request changes between October 19-23, 2020.

The school district says parents or guardians are asked to contact the school directly.

Students will start the selected instructional delivery model, either 5-day in person or virtual, on November 4, 2020.

According to Putnam County Schools, requests made outside of the window cannot be guaranteed.

