Window to request change to student being in person or virtual announced

The school district says parents or guardians are asked to contact the school directly.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools has announced the window for families to request a change for their student’s instructional delivery model.

Parents can request changes between October 19-23, 2020.

Students will start the selected instructional delivery model, either 5-day in person or virtual, on November 4, 2020.

According to Putnam County Schools, requests made outside of the window cannot be guaranteed.

