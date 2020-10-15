18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - 18 new positive cases have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 761 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Three more people have recovered, bringing that total to 564.

Five additional people were hospitalized. 65 total have been in the hospital during the outbreak.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Heath’s Public Health Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.