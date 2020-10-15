40 new cases, one death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has marked their 102nd death in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 88-year-old female has died in connection to the virus.

As of October 15, 40 more cases have been reported. There are 3,305 total COVID-19 cases.

There are 996 active cases.

39 individuals have recovered. There have been 2,207 total recoveries.

