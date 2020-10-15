Advertisement

40 new cases, one death reported in Kanawha County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has marked their 102nd death in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 88-year-old female has died in connection to the virus.

As of October 15, 40 more cases have been reported. There are 3,305 total COVID-19 cases.

There are 996 active cases.

39 individuals have recovered. There have been 2,207 total recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Medical Restorative Tattooing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Medical Restorative Tattooing

Video

Male Breast Cancer

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Male Breast Cancer

Video

The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It's the 10th COVID-19-related death in the county.

Local

Ohio officials discuss future of no-knock warrants in the state

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
State officials say Ohio averages less than one no-knock warrant a year.

Latest News

Local

18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 761 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Local

Six-month-old tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 17 deaths in connection to the virus.

Local

Three people indicted in connection with missing person case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to court documents, Enos Little, Krystle Williams and Eric Deleon have been indicted on kidnapping and murder of Wesley Hook.

Local

Over 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
20 more individuals have died in connection to the virus.

Studio 3

Dining options at Capitol Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Capitol Market on Studio 3.