Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Mingo County.
The Mingo County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying it’s the 10th COVID-19-related death in the county.
Health department officials say the victim was a 58-year-old man who died while hospitalized at Pikeville Medical Center.
