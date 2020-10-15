Braidy Industries changes name

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Braidy Industries has changed its name to Unity Aluminum.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

According to the company, the new name signifies their commitment to its customers, innovative technology and community.

Unity Aluminum also unveiled a vision, “Together. Lighter. Stronger. Greener.”

“Unity Aluminum has a bright future. Based on the market needs, the initial positive customer response, and the shovel-ready position we are in, I am extremely optimistic,” said Don Foster, president and chief executive officer of Unity Aluminum. “The name and vision, ‘Unity Aluminum: Together. Lighter. Stronger. Greener.,’ reflects our commitment to successfully complete this project and follow through on our promise to be the preferred supplier of innovative, high quality, sustainable aluminum solutions. This will be accomplished by working in unity with our customers, employees, suppliers, and local community.”

The company will still play a leading role in the 21st century aluminum industry by addressing a substantial aluminum shortage that affects jobs and economic growth.

Market assessments have indicated a shortage of 2.6 million metric tons of aluminum. Unity Aluminum plans to fill the shortage.

Simply put, America is not producing enough aluminum to meet its own demands. Just to replace imports with American-made aluminum, the U.S. needs four new mills with production capacity similar to the one we are building in Northeast Kentucky," added Foster. “Not only can the U.S. increase production to manufacture our own materials like aluminum, but we can do it with American workers, creating jobs that support local economies— Unity Aluminum is proud to be paving the way for this great on-shoring comeback.”

Unity Aluminum is operated under five board of directors, including one from Kentucky named Charles Price.

Unity Aluminum is committed to ushering the global aluminum industry forward," said Charles Price, chairman of the Unity Aluminum board of directors. “Don and his team are working tirelessly to bring the Unity Aluminum mill to fruition, and we expect to see their work deliver great results in the coming months and years.”

The company’s first project is a mill in Eastern Kentucky. It’s projected to create over 1,000 construction jobs, 550 full time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs and additional investments in the area.

