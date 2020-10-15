Advertisement

Braidy Industries changes name

Braidy Industries
Braidy Industries(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Braidy Industries has changed its name to Unity Aluminum.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

According to the company, the new name signifies their commitment to its customers, innovative technology and community.

Unity Aluminum also unveiled a vision, “Together. Lighter. Stronger. Greener.”

“Unity Aluminum has a bright future. Based on the market needs, the initial positive customer response, and the shovel-ready position we are in, I am extremely optimistic,” said Don Foster, president and chief executive officer of Unity Aluminum. “The name and vision, ‘Unity Aluminum: Together. Lighter. Stronger. Greener.,’ reflects our commitment to successfully complete this project and follow through on our promise to be the preferred supplier of innovative, high quality, sustainable aluminum solutions. This will be accomplished by working in unity with our customers, employees, suppliers, and local community.”

The company will still play a leading role in the 21st century aluminum industry by addressing a substantial aluminum shortage that affects jobs and economic growth.

Market assessments have indicated a shortage of 2.6 million metric tons of aluminum. Unity Aluminum plans to fill the shortage.

Simply put, America is not producing enough aluminum to meet its own demands. Just to replace imports with American-made aluminum, the U.S. needs four new mills with production capacity similar to the one we are building in Northeast Kentucky," added Foster. “Not only can the U.S. increase production to manufacture our own materials like aluminum, but we can do it with American workers, creating jobs that support local economies— Unity Aluminum is proud to be paving the way for this great on-shoring comeback.”

Unity Aluminum is operated under five board of directors, including one from Kentucky named Charles Price.

Unity Aluminum is committed to ushering the global aluminum industry forward," said Charles Price, chairman of the Unity Aluminum board of directors. “Don and his team are working tirelessly to bring the Unity Aluminum mill to fruition, and we expect to see their work deliver great results in the coming months and years.”

The company’s first project is a mill in Eastern Kentucky. It’s projected to create over 1,000 construction jobs, 550 full time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs and additional investments in the area.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at hospital

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Facility-wide testing was finished on Tuesday, so additional results weren’t available for the Governor’s briefing on Wednesday.

Local

WVSSAC issues modifications to winter sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the WVSSAC, there have been modifications to basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Studio 3

Chit-chat with Santa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
DeAnna Miller on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Staycations in Fayetteville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tabitha Stover on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Holl’s Chocolate at Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road and makes a quick stop in Holl's Chocolate store.

Studio 3

Party in the Patch with Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road to Capitol Market.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 15, 2020, there have been 655,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,082 total cases and 393 deaths.

Studio 3

Wedding Wednesday | Amber Sipe is getting married

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Amber Sipe on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Falling for Rapunzel Story Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can take the story walk with your family in downtown Huntington.

Studio 3

Courageous dogs serve as ambassadors of hope during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Robin Ganzert and 2020 Shelter Hero Dog of the Year, Mackenzie, on Studio 3.