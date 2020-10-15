Advertisement

Charleston’s Amtrak attendant back on duty

Wednesday evening, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, was on hand to welcome back the Charleston Amtrak station’s lone ticket agent Matt Crouch.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A personal touch has returned to the Amtrak Station in Charleston.

Wednesday evening, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, was on hand to welcome back the station’s lone ticket agent Matt Crouch.

Two years ago, Amtrak cut West Virginia’s only ticket agent position that Crouch held.

Manchin led the way on legislation to require Amtrak to have at least one ticket agent in each state.

“I’m glad to be back. I’m ready to serve my old customers and new customers, and ready to work with my good friends on the train. And we’re ready, we’re ready for business,” Crouch said.

Manchin says having a ticket agent is important, especially in a state where so many people are without reliable access to the internet.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

