Charleston’s Amtrak attendant back on duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A personal touch has returned to the Amtrak Station in Charleston.

Wednesday evening, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, was on hand to welcome back the station’s lone ticket agent Matt Crouch.

Two years ago, Amtrak cut West Virginia’s only ticket agent position that Crouch held.

Manchin led the way on legislation to require Amtrak to have at least one ticket agent in each state.

“I’m glad to be back. I’m ready to serve my old customers and new customers, and ready to work with my good friends on the train. And we’re ready, we’re ready for business,” Crouch said.

Manchin says having a ticket agent is important, especially in a state where so many people are without reliable access to the internet.

