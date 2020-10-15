Advertisement

Courageous dogs serve as ambassadors of hope during pandemic

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

On October 19, the Nation’s Top Hero Dog will be revealed on a broadcast special of the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards on the Hallmark Channel.

Now in it’s 10th year, the awards are being aired in conjunction with Hallmark’s Adoption Ever Campaign, which aims to empty shelters and end pet homelessness.

Click here to meet the finalists.

