COVID-19 outbreak at hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hospital is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital has 35 staff members and 24 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Facility-wide testing was finished on Tuesday, so additional results weren’t available for the Governor’s briefing on Wednesday.

The DHHR says the state’s psychiatric hospitals follow testing protocols of if one positive case is detected, there will be testing. Every patient is tested upon admission and before they are discharged.

Because of the outbreak, patients and staff will be tested twice a week.

There hasn’t been a source of the outbreak confirmed, even though contract tracing has been conducted.

The hospital has take all precautionary measures suggested and required since March, the DHHR says. Staff are screened with a temperature check and questionnaire when they get to work. This is required before any staff member will be allowed inside any of the buildings on campus.

The staff members working on a coronavirus floor or an observation unit are given full PPE. Other staff members have PPE as well.

The DHHR’s epidemiologists are and have been monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story.

