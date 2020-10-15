Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at hospital

Medical symbol
Medical symbol(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hospital is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital has 35 staff members and 24 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Facility-wide testing was finished on Tuesday, so additional results weren’t available for the Governor’s briefing on Wednesday.

The DHHR says the state’s psychiatric hospitals follow testing protocols of if one positive case is detected, there will be testing. Every patient is tested upon admission and before they are discharged.

Because of the outbreak, patients and staff will be tested twice a week.

There hasn’t been a source of the outbreak confirmed, even though contract tracing has been conducted.

The hospital has take all precautionary measures suggested and required since March, the DHHR says. Staff are screened with a temperature check and questionnaire when they get to work. This is required before any staff member will be allowed inside any of the buildings on campus.

The staff members working on a coronavirus floor or an observation unit are given full PPE. Other staff members have PPE as well.

The DHHR’s epidemiologists are and have been monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Braidy Industries changes name

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement was made Thursday morning.

Local

WVSSAC issues modifications to winter sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the WVSSAC, there have been modifications to basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Studio 3

Chit-chat with Santa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
DeAnna Miller on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Staycations in Fayetteville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tabitha Stover on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Holl’s Chocolate at Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road and makes a quick stop in Holl's Chocolate store.

Studio 3

Party in the Patch with Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road to Capitol Market.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 15, 2020, there have been 655,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,082 total cases and 393 deaths.

Studio 3

Wedding Wednesday | Amber Sipe is getting married

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Amber Sipe on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Falling for Rapunzel Story Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can take the story walk with your family in downtown Huntington.

Studio 3

Courageous dogs serve as ambassadors of hope during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Robin Ganzert and 2020 Shelter Hero Dog of the Year, Mackenzie, on Studio 3.