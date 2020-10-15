Crash causing problems for morning commute in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash is causing problems for the morning commute in Charleston.

A two-vehicle accident happened at 6:24 Thursday morning on I-64 East at mile marker 58C, which is near the Lee Str. exit.

The fast lane is closed starting at the Virginia Str. exit.

Another crash happened in South Charleston at MacCorkle Ave SW and Jefferson Road.

A metro supervisor told WSAZ that this crash is minor and didn’t even require a tow truck.

Both accidents are expected to be cleared at any time.

