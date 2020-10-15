UPDATE | Two taken to hospital after accident

UPDATE 10/15/20 @ 8:33 a.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident.

It happened near milemarker 184 on Interstate 64 East Wednesday morning.

According to the Cannonsburg Fire Chief, two people in a pickup truck ran out of gas. They were waiting on the side of the road when a deer crossed the road. Another pickup truck tried to dodge the deer and lost control and hit the parked truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One person was flown by helicopter.

All lanes of I-64 have since reopened.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/15/20 @ 7:31 a.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash is affecting traffic on I-64 east in Boyd County.

It’s at the 184 mm near the Cannonsburg exit.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

While the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, both directions of I-64 will be shut down at some point to allow a medical helicopter to transport one of the crash victims.

It hasn’t been released how many people are injured.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the crash scene.

