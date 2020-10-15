Advertisement

UPDATE | Two taken to hospital after accident

Two vehicle crash shuts down I-64 in Boyd County
Two vehicle crash shuts down I-64 in Boyd County(Ricardo Ribeiro)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/15/20 @ 8:33 a.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident.

It happened near milemarker 184 on Interstate 64 East Wednesday morning.

According to the Cannonsburg Fire Chief, two people in a pickup truck ran out of gas. They were waiting on the side of the road when a deer crossed the road. Another pickup truck tried to dodge the deer and lost control and hit the parked truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One person was flown by helicopter.

All lanes of I-64 have since reopened.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/15/20 @ 7:31 a.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash is affecting traffic on I-64 east in Boyd County.

It’s at the 184 mm near the Cannonsburg exit.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

While the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, both directions of I-64 will be shut down at some point to allow a medical helicopter to transport one of the crash victims.

It hasn’t been released how many people are injured.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the crash scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Additional W.Va. broadband announcement today

Updated: 1 hour ago
WSAZ Today

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Drive thru hiring event today

Updated: 1 hour ago
WSAZ Today

News

Water, sanitation departments to receive nearly $7 million in grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

Breaking

All lanes of I-64 reopen after crash in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
A crash is causing problems for the morning commute in Charleston.

Local

Pair wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia State Police troopers said the incident happened at the Walmart in Cross Lanes.

News

Haunted house attraction shutting down early

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Fire marshals inspected the attraction and pointed out several things that weren't up to code.

News

Charleston’s Amtrak attendant back on duty

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two years ago, Amtrak cut West Virginia’s only ticket agent position that Matt Crouch held.

News

W.Va. Department of Education: university student teachers now able to be substitute teachers for schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“There are critical substitute shortages in parts of the state without COVID,” said Dr. Carla Warren, director of the office of Educator Development and Support for the state.

News

Haunted house attraction shutting down early

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Fire marshals inspected the attraction and pointed out several things that weren't up to code.