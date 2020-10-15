Advertisement

Crews on scene of fire in apartment building

The fire is on the 500 block of Jenna Way in Sissonville.
The fire is on the 500 block of Jenna Way in Sissonville.
The fire is on the 500 block of Jenna Way in Sissonville.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment building Thursday night, according to Metro 911.

The fire is on the 500 block of Jenna Way in Sissonville.

There is no word on if there are any injuries, or on the extent of the damage.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

3 arrested in Huntington drug busts

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Both raids happened on Jackson Avenue – one in the 1300 block and the other in the 2200 block.

Local

Businessman killed in crash remembered as ‘warrior of kindness’

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

News

Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Unlike normal hiring events, the organizers had to get creative to keep people safe. That’s why the event was done drive-thru style.

Video

Community remembers businessman killed in crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

Local

Stay-at-home advisory issued in Cabell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
"This COVID-19 car is skidding toward the wall. We need to stay focused, keep steering, but ease up on the gas,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Cabell County Health Officer.

Latest News

News

Driver hits power pole, knocks out power

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.

Video

Medical Restorative Tattooing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Medical Restorative Tattooing

Video

Male Breast Cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Male Breast Cancer

Video

The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It's the 10th COVID-19-related death in the county.