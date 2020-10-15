Crews on scene of fire in apartment building

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment building Thursday night, according to Metro 911.

The fire is on the 500 block of Jenna Way in Sissonville.

There is no word on if there are any injuries, or on the extent of the damage.

