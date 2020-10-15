Driver hits power pole, knocks out power

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Power was knocked out Thursday evening to customers in part of Proctorville.

According to the Rome Volunteer Fire Department, a driver hit a power pole, knocking it down.

The accident is near the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 411, which is near the old Minova/Earl Products.

Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.