Driver hits power pole, knocks out power

Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.
Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.(Rome Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Power was knocked out Thursday evening to customers in part of Proctorville.

According to the Rome Volunteer Fire Department, a driver hit a power pole, knocking it down.

The accident is near the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 411, which is near the old Minova/Earl Products.

Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.

