Driver hits power pole, knocks out power
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Power was knocked out Thursday evening to customers in part of Proctorville.
According to the Rome Volunteer Fire Department, a driver hit a power pole, knocking it down.
The accident is near the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 411, which is near the old Minova/Earl Products.
Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.
