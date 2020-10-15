News
Weather
Back to School & Beyond
WSAZ Investigates
WATCH LIVE
Sports
WSAZ NOW
Homepage
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
WSAZ NOW
Election Results
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
WSAZ Investigates
WATCH LIVE
LIVE Events
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
Scoreboard
Putnam County Graduations
Contact Us
Hometown Hero
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
Open For Business
WSAZ Children's Charities
Meet the Team
WSAZ Careers
Tri-State CW
MeTV
TV Listings
Best of the Class
Salute to Seniors
MomsEveryday
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Covid 19
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Falling for Rapunzel Story Walk
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Falling for Rapunzel Story Walk
(wsaz//breanna bowen)
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Studio 3
Chit-chat with Santa
Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
DeAnna Miller on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Staycations in Fayetteville
Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Tabitha Stover on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Holl’s Chocolate at Capitol Market
Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road and makes a quick stop in Holl's Chocolate store.
Studio 3
Party in the Patch with Capitol Market
Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road to Capitol Market.
Local
Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.
Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 15, 2020, there have been 655,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,082 total cases and 393 deaths.
Latest News
Studio 3
Wedding Wednesday | Amber Sipe is getting married
Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Amber Sipe on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Courageous dogs serve as ambassadors of hope during pandemic
Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Dr. Robin Ganzert and 2020 Shelter Hero Dog of the Year, Mackenzie, on Studio 3.
Studio 3
Getting ready for a new season
Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By
Josie Fletcher
Lifestyle expert Evette Rios on Studio 3.
Local
Silver alert issued for 80-year-old man
Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By
WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say he was last seen in Harrisonville at the stop sign on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and hasn’t went back home.
News
Additional W.Va. broadband announcement today
Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today