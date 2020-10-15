First Warning Forecast | Temperatures tumble, though only briefly

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong fall cold front pushes through Thursday evening, ushering in much chillier air for Friday and Saturday. However, temperatures will recover quickly through the upcoming week and turn unseasonably warm again in no time.

Cloud cover continues to increase Thursday evening, with light rain showers arriving, mainly after dark. As a cold front crosses, temperatures will quickly fall from the 70s into the 50s.

Overnight into Friday morning, expect a cloudy sky with passing light rain showers as temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

Friday will start with an overcast sky in the morning, along with a few lingering rain showers, primarily near and in the mountains. For the afternoon, expect a slow decrease in cloud cover as sunshine begins to filter in. High temperatures will be much cooler than in recent days, only rising to the mid to upper 50s.

Expect chilly temperatures in the 40s for Friday night high school football games under a mainly clear sky.

As the sky remains mostly clear and wind goes light to calm, temperatures will continue to drop overnight and will wind up in the low to mid 30s for Saturday morning. This means some locations could see their first FREEZE of the season, particularly in sheltered valleys and rural locations. Areas of frost will be likely.

Following the cold start, Saturday will warm to the low 60s for the afternoon with abundant sunshine.

Sunday will see a mostly sunny sky with a high in the upper 60s.

The forecast gets a bit tricky on Monday as another cold front nears the area but is unable to fully cross the area. This could very well lead to a split in weather from north to south. At this point, showers are looking likely across our northern counties (namely, OH and northern WV), with temperatures stuck in the 50s. Meanwhile, temperatures will likely get in the 60s if not 70s farther south with drier conditions and some sunshine.

The front will lift north of the area on Tuesday, allowing all of our region to warm into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Another round of showers is possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm as high temperatures climb back to the upper 70s.

