Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Temperatures tumble, though only briefly

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong fall cold front pushes through Thursday evening, ushering in much chillier air for Friday and Saturday. However, temperatures will recover quickly through the upcoming week and turn unseasonably warm again in no time.

Cloud cover continues to increase Thursday evening, with light rain showers arriving, mainly after dark. As a cold front crosses, temperatures will quickly fall from the 70s into the 50s.

Overnight into Friday morning, expect a cloudy sky with passing light rain showers as temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

Friday will start with an overcast sky in the morning, along with a few lingering rain showers, primarily near and in the mountains. For the afternoon, expect a slow decrease in cloud cover as sunshine begins to filter in. High temperatures will be much cooler than in recent days, only rising to the mid to upper 50s.

Expect chilly temperatures in the 40s for Friday night high school football games under a mainly clear sky.

As the sky remains mostly clear and wind goes light to calm, temperatures will continue to drop overnight and will wind up in the low to mid 30s for Saturday morning. This means some locations could see their first FREEZE of the season, particularly in sheltered valleys and rural locations. Areas of frost will be likely.

Following the cold start, Saturday will warm to the low 60s for the afternoon with abundant sunshine.

Sunday will see a mostly sunny sky with a high in the upper 60s.

The forecast gets a bit tricky on Monday as another cold front nears the area but is unable to fully cross the area. This could very well lead to a split in weather from north to south. At this point, showers are looking likely across our northern counties (namely, OH and northern WV), with temperatures stuck in the 50s. Meanwhile, temperatures will likely get in the 60s if not 70s farther south with drier conditions and some sunshine.

The front will lift north of the area on Tuesday, allowing all of our region to warm into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Another round of showers is possible on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm as high temperatures climb back to the upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | An up-and-down (and up again) Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta finally exit the region, mainly dry weather will settle in for the week ahead. Temperatures will be on the warm side through Thursday, then a strong fall front brings much chillier air in time for the weekend.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather

First Warning Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Latest News

Weather

First Warning Weather

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT

Weather

First Warning Weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | More showers Sunday, then turning drier

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta continue to near the region, another wave of rain will push through on Sunday. This will be followed by drier weather for much of the upcoming work and school week. However, a big swing in temperatures is expected towards the end of the week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers expected this weekend

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The remnants of former Hurricane Delta will bring moisture across the Tri-State this weekend, resulting in rain showers both days and a much more muggy feel to the air. Drier weather then returns towards the middle of the week, with sunshine coming back out.