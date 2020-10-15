Advertisement

Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful

Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful
Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful(WSAZ)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If the pandemic has left you looking for employment, you’re not alone.

Millions of people are struggling to keep a stable source of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday morning in Putnam County, people looking for work had the chance to attend a job fair. Unlike normal hiring events, the organizers had to get creative to keep people safe.

That’s why the event was done drive-thru style. Recruiters were looking for production-like positions to fill in Putnam County.

“We have a lot of companies that are looking for, you know, good candidates,” said Stephanie Stone, an administrative manager with Express Employment.

Those interested could drive through or walk up. They filled out applications and did on-the-spot interviews. After that, employees would see if they have any available positions.

For people searching for work, this event was much needed.

“Due to the pandemic it’s been hard to really seek work,” said Lacey Dingus, a job seeker from St. Albans. She lost her job in March and said she’s trying to find a position that would work with her schedule.

Express Employment workers say there are so many like Dingus and that’s why they have events like these to help with the need.

“We definitely want to reach out to those people, and let these people know that we are here,” said Shelly Carroll, an employment Specialist.

If you missed Thursday’s event, Carroll says you can stop by the Express Employment office in South Charleston.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

3 arrested in Huntington drug busts

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Both raids happened on Jackson Avenue – one in the 1300 block and the other in the 2200 block.

Local

Businessman killed in crash remembered as ‘warrior of kindness’

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

Video

Community remembers businessman killed in crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

Local

Stay-at-home advisory issued in Cabell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
"This COVID-19 car is skidding toward the wall. We need to stay focused, keep steering, but ease up on the gas,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Cabell County Health Officer.

Latest News

Local

Crews on scene of fire in apartment building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire is on the 500 block of Jenna Way in Sissonville.

News

Driver hits power pole, knocks out power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews are on the scene working to clean up after the power pole fell.

Video

Medical Restorative Tattooing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Medical Restorative Tattooing

Video

Male Breast Cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Male Breast Cancer

Video

The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It's the 10th COVID-19-related death in the county.