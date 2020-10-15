Hiring event in Putnam County leaves job seekers hopeful

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If the pandemic has left you looking for employment, you’re not alone.

Millions of people are struggling to keep a stable source of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday morning in Putnam County, people looking for work had the chance to attend a job fair. Unlike normal hiring events, the organizers had to get creative to keep people safe.

That’s why the event was done drive-thru style. Recruiters were looking for production-like positions to fill in Putnam County.

“We have a lot of companies that are looking for, you know, good candidates,” said Stephanie Stone, an administrative manager with Express Employment.

Those interested could drive through or walk up. They filled out applications and did on-the-spot interviews. After that, employees would see if they have any available positions.

For people searching for work, this event was much needed.

“Due to the pandemic it’s been hard to really seek work,” said Lacey Dingus, a job seeker from St. Albans. She lost her job in March and said she’s trying to find a position that would work with her schedule.

Express Employment workers say there are so many like Dingus and that’s why they have events like these to help with the need.

“We definitely want to reach out to those people, and let these people know that we are here,” said Shelly Carroll, an employment Specialist.

If you missed Thursday’s event, Carroll says you can stop by the Express Employment office in South Charleston.

