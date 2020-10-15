Advertisement

Martin County School District returns to virtual learning

Martin County School District
Martin County School District(none)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a statement was released by Superintendent Larry James of the Martin County School District saying that due to positive cases in the Martin County School District, the district will return to virtual learning Friday, October 16.

A positive case was reported at each of the following schools: Warfield Elementary, Martin County Middle School and Martin County High School.

Martin County Schools are following the health department’s guidelines, proceeding with contact tracing and cleaning to help stop the spread of the virus.

Resuming in-person learning will be considered as cases begin to decline.

Meal delivery will begin Monday, October 19, 2020, and they will be delivered each day during the week.

Martin County School district asks parents and guardians to watch for symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, body chills, and shortness of breath.

Superintendent James says do not bring children to school if they were exposed to the virus or awaiting COVID-19 test results.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact your local healthcare provider.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Over 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
20 more individuals have died in connection to the virus.

Studio 3

Dining options at Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Capitol Market on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Debbie’s Corner and Greenhouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor heads to Capitol Market.

Studio 3

Fall fun at Lee’s Studio Productions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lee Jordan on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Areola restorative tattooing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Medical tattoo artist Marnie Rustemeyer on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Valley Cakes and Cafe on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Melissa Peake makes 'The Red' wrap on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Baby Loss Awareness Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Licensed professional counselor Amie Stamper on Studio 3.

Local

Over 2,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Thursday, October 15, there are 2,178 cases.

Video

Dining options at Capitol Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dining options at Capitol Market

News

WSAZ Now Desk | WVSSAC releases guidelines for high school winter sports

Updated: 2 hours ago