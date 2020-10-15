Over 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Over 1,200 coronavirus cases have been reported in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says there are 1,260 new cases. He says this is another record and one of the highest days, as well as back to back days of over 1,000.

20 more individuals have died in connection to the virus.

The positivity rate is at 4.94 which is the highest it has been in four weeks, according to Governor Beshear.

There have been 84,195 total positive cases and 1,296 deaths.

16,928 people have recovered.

