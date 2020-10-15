Advertisement

Over 2,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio

As of Thursday, October 15, there are 2,178 cases.
As of Thursday, October 15, there are 2,178 cases.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says they have a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, October 15, there are 2,178 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health says five more people have died in connection to the virus.

There are 175,843 reported cases and 5,038 deaths.

108 individuals have been hospitalized within the last 24 hours. There have been 16,824 total hospitalizations.

Governor says there are 13 new red or Level 3 counties, meaning very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus. There are 29 red counties, which is 65% of Ohioans.

Lawrence, Scioto and Pike counties remain in red. Gallia, Jackson and Vinton are orange. Meigs County is yellow.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

