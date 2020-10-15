Silver alert issued for 80-year-old man

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An elderly man has been reported missing to deputies.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Hayes, 80, from Rocksprings Road in Pomeroy, was last seen on his red 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike, with Ohio registration EXN24.

Deputies say he was last seen in Harrisonville at the stop sign on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and hasn’t went back home.

Hayes is 5′7″, 151 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators say he is reported to have medical issues.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Silver Alert.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

