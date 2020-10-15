Advertisement

Six-month-old tests positive for coronavirus

Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases
Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven new cases, including one in a six-month-old, have been reported.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a six-month-old boy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 76-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, an 81-year old woman, a 79-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old woman are among the new cases. All are at home isolating.

There have been 17 deaths in connection to the virus.

There have been 589 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

440 people have recovered overall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Medical Restorative Tattooing

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Medical Restorative Tattooing

Video

Male Breast Cancer

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Male Breast Cancer

Video

The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Best Treatments for your Skin in the Fall

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It's the 10th COVID-19-related death in the county.

Local

Ohio officials discuss future of no-knock warrants in the state

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
State officials say Ohio averages less than one no-knock warrant a year.

Latest News

Local

18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there have been 761 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Local

40 new cases, one death reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of October 15, 40 more cases have been reported. There are 3,305 total COVID-19 cases.

Local

Three people indicted in connection with missing person case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to court documents, Enos Little, Krystle Williams and Eric Deleon have been indicted on kidnapping and murder of Wesley Hook.

Local

Over 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
20 more individuals have died in connection to the virus.

Studio 3

Dining options at Capitol Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Capitol Market on Studio 3.