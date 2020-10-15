Six-month-old tests positive for coronavirus

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven new cases, including one in a six-month-old, have been reported.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a six-month-old boy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 76-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, an 81-year old woman, a 79-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old woman are among the new cases. All are at home isolating.

There have been 17 deaths in connection to the virus.

There have been 589 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

440 people have recovered overall.

