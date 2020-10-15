Advertisement

Stay-at-home advisory issued in Cabell County

Cabell Huntington Health Department in West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An increase in COVID-19 cases brought on by community spread has prompted the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to issue a stay-at-home advisory.

A news release from the health department Thursday evening says the following:

In order to reduce unnecessary contacts and to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Cabell Huntington Health Department is making the following voluntary recommendations:

  1. Persons at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease should stay at home.
  2. Family members of persons at high risk should restrict outside contact as much as possible while maintaining physical and emotional family support.
  3. Family gatherings should be reduced to necessary contact.
  4. All persons capable of working from home should consider doing so and all persons who can safely stay at home should do so as much as possible.
  5. Business transactions should be as contactless and as safe as possible.
  6. Workers should follow all government issued guidance regarding work attendance, i.e., WV School Alert System, and all COVID-related safety measures.
  7. Workers should comply with all COVID related safety measures.
  8. Consider limiting travel to necessary travel only.
  9. Plan COVID safety into all upcoming holiday events.
  10. All voters should exercise their right to vote in as safe a manner as possible, consistent with their desired and available options.

“Our citizens have stepped up to protect themselves and the people they care about by wearing masks, washing hands, and watching distances. They are taking responsible advantage of testing opportunities. They are even getting record numbers of flu shots to protect themselves. Still, this COVID-19 car is skidding toward the wall. We need to stay focused, keep steering, but ease up on the gas,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Cabell County Health Officer, said in the news release.

