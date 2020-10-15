Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | 2020 Charleston Heart Walk goes digital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 Charleston Heart Walk is going digital and you can participate.

The American Heart Association is asking everyone across West Virginia to get out and walk Thursday at some point and share photos and videos.

Kevin Pauley with the AHA joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the event and how you can take part in helping raise awareness for health health.

