Advertisement

WVSSAC issues modifications to winter sports

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has announced new guidelines for winter sports.

According to the WVSSAC, there have been modifications to basketball, wrestling and swimming.

In basketball, face coverings are required if social distancing isn’t possible. Coaching staff and other bench personnel are required to wear one. This includes those at the scorers table.

Handshakes before and after the game will be suspended.

Officials are not permitted to supply water bottles, cups or towels for shared use. Each athlete is responsible for bringing his or her own water.

They recommend teams to reduce the number of people travelling when possible.

Head coaches from each team will attend a pre-game conference with social distancing included. Players will not be allowed to attend.

The WVSSAC says separation should be created between the bench ares and spectators. Spectators should sit on the fourth row and higher behind the team area.

Cheerleaders will also be required to wear masks or face coverings.

For officials, the referee will only attend the pre-game conference and will maintain social distancing.

Officials will not be required to wear jackets during pre-game.

Officials are asked to eliminate the jump ball and the visiting team will be awarded the first alternating possession for the throw in.

In swimming, they will be asked to arrive at the venue in competition attire to avoid the need for dressing rooms. There will be only one lap counter and timer per lane except in championship meets.

There will be a pre-meet conference with the coaches and one with the captains.

Meet officials are required to wear face coverings and social distance.

Athletes will wear face coverings except when they are participating in an event. Coaches, meet officials, timers and spectators will be required to wear masks.

There will be no more than three swimmers per lane for warm-ups and the cool down.

The WVSSAC says there will be dual meets only. The number of athletes on deck should be limited per the facility guidelines.

Teams will remain on opposite sides of the pool during the meet. There can also be virtual meets.

No handshakes or physical contact between athletes and coaches will be allowed.

For wrestling, athletes, coaches and everyone floor level will wear a face covering.

The benches and team areas will be arranged for social distancing.

Water containers are not allowed to be shared.

Mats will be disinfected before the competition and cleaned frequently.

Coaches must wear a face covering on and off the mat. Post-match handshakes will be eliminated.

Wrestlers must either shower or wipe down after each match. They should change uniforms as much as possible and wear a face covering when they aren’t competing. Handshakes are eliminated.

Officials are asked to maintain at least six feet when dealing with other officials, athletes and coaches. They must wear a face covering when off the mat, but it’s optional when on the mat and must be black.

Competition is limited to duals, tris and quads, or a maximum of 56 participants for high school.

Click here for more details on the modifications.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at hospital

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Facility-wide testing was finished on Tuesday, so additional results weren’t available for the Governor’s briefing on Wednesday.

Local

Braidy Industries changes name

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement was made Thursday morning.

Studio 3

Chit-chat with Santa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
DeAnna Miller on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Staycations in Fayetteville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tabitha Stover on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Holl’s Chocolate at Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road and makes a quick stop in Holl's Chocolate store.

Studio 3

Party in the Patch with Capitol Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor takes Studio 3 on the road to Capitol Market.

Local

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 15, 2020, there have been 655,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,082 total cases and 393 deaths.

Studio 3

Wedding Wednesday | Amber Sipe is getting married

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Amber Sipe on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Falling for Rapunzel Story Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can take the story walk with your family in downtown Huntington.

Studio 3

Courageous dogs serve as ambassadors of hope during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Robin Ganzert and 2020 Shelter Hero Dog of the Year, Mackenzie, on Studio 3.