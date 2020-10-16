Advertisement

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Ten new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying seven of the cases are from a long-term care facility (four residents and three employees).

The cases range in ages from a 13-year-old boy to an 88-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 548 positive cases, 476 which have recovered.

Seventy-three cases remain active, and there have been nine deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

