11 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Eleven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Friday.

The latest cases bring the total to 772 since the pandemic started in early spring. Of those, 566 have recovered, while 196 cases remain active.

There have been 10 deaths.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 (red) on the state health department’s COVID-19 case map.

