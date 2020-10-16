Advertisement

12 more COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Twelve new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

Health department officials say the cases range from a 15-year-old boy to an 85-year-old woman.

There have been 548 total cases since the pandemic started, 419 which have recovered.

One hundred twenty cases remain active, and there have been eight deaths.

