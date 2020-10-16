Advertisement

12-year-old finds 69-million-year-old dinosaur fossil

‘I’ve been aspiring to be a paleontologist for as long as I can remember’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
DRUMHELLER, Alberta (CNN) – A 12-year-old Canadian boy made a very significant dinosaur discovery over the summer.

The find was not only the start of something big, but it was a dream come true.

“I’ve been aspiring to be a paleontologist for as long as I can remember,” Nathan Hrushkin said.

The boy and his father were hiking in Alberta in July when they found a very large bone.

As it turns out, the partially unearthed fossil came from the arm of a 69-million-year-old dinosaur.

They sent pictures to the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, which said the fossil came from a hadrosaur, a duck-billed dino.

The museum then sent a team to the site, which has since unearthed 30 to 50 more bones.

Nathan and his dad said they hope to one day see their dinosaur on display in a museum.

“To find a real dinosaur skeleton at the age of 12 and having it be this significant, it’s just really amazing,” the boy said.

