3 arrested in Huntington drug busts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Thursday in separate drug busts in West Huntington.

According to the city of Huntington, both raids happened on Jackson Avenue – one in the 1300 block and the other in the 2200 block.

The raid at the second location led to the arrest of Virginia Stamper, 42. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine).

The one in the 1300 block turned up 300 grams of suspected heroin, two firearms and $18,000 cash. Lynndell Boling, 37, and Shawn Gilkerson, 39, both were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Officers with the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau conducted both busts.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.