Businessman killed in crash remembered as ‘warrior of kindness’

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was known for his kindness and lasting impact on his community is being remembered after he passed away from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Teays Valley Road, just in front of Teays Valley Tire.

Deputies say Robert Searls, the owner of the tire shop, was the victim.

Family says he was trying to stop traffic outside his shop so a customer could safely back out of the parking lot when he was hit.

“He died doing what he knew best and that was simply extending himself to help people any way he could,” said longtime customer Perry Estep.

Family members tell WSAZ that Searls owned the shop for 20 years. Estep says every time he came by, Searls was there.

“I speak on part of the Putnam County community in that we stand up and celebrate his kindness, his life, and the way he treated others every single day.”

Deputies say no charges against the driver have been filed at this time.

