Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,319 new cases, four more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 increased Friday in Kentucky by 1,319 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The governor also reported four additional deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, there were at least 85,506 COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

In a release, Behear said there were 189 newly reported cases from children up through age 18, of which 36 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 7 days old.

The latest deaths bring the total to 1,300 Kentucky residents lost to the virus.

Beshear reported that he and his wife and two young children were tested again for COVID-19, and those tests came back negative.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,773,349 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.70%, and at least 17,018 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Virtual Silent Auction for the Contact Rape Crisis Center in Huntington WV

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Virtual Silent Auction for the Contact Rape Crisis Center in Huntington WV

Local

11 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest cases bring the total to 772 since the pandemic started in early spring. Of those, 566 have recovered, while 196 cases remain active.

Local

Governor appoints Perry to 16th District seat in W.Va. House of Delegates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Perry will represent the 16th District.

Local

Three COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 20 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Deputies investigating woman’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Hagy was located by her husband on a trail on their property.

Local

More COVID-19 cases reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Amjad says she has visited the hospital this week and plans to go back this weekend to check it out.

Studio 3

Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah goes to Everybody Fitness in Barboursville to check out their exercise classes.

Studio 3

Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias on Studio 3.

Studio 3

The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | American Red Cross calling for volunteers

Updated: 4 hours ago