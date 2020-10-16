COVID-19 Ky. | 1,319 new cases, four more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 increased Friday in Kentucky by 1,319 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The governor also reported four additional deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, there were at least 85,506 COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

In a release, Behear said there were 189 newly reported cases from children up through age 18, of which 36 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 7 days old.

The latest deaths bring the total to 1,300 Kentucky residents lost to the virus.

Beshear reported that he and his wife and two young children were tested again for COVID-19, and those tests came back negative.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,773,349 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.70%, and at least 17,018 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.