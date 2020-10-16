Advertisement

Deputies investigating woman’s death

Hagy was located by her husband on a trail on their property.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found lying on a trail with a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, Tammy Hagy was found dead on September 28.

Hagy was located by her husband on a trail on their property. She had three gunshot wounds to the torso.

The sheriff’s office says they have collected evidence and found her lying with her own gun, but authorities do not believe it was self inflicted.

