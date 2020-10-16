Deputies investigating woman’s death

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found lying on a trail with a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, Tammy Hagy was found dead on September 28.

Hagy was located by her husband on a trail on their property. She had three gunshot wounds to the torso.

The sheriff’s office says they have collected evidence and found her lying with her own gun, but authorities do not believe it was self inflicted.

