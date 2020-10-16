Advertisement

Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputies investigating woman’s death

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Hagy was located by her husband on a trail on their property.

Local

More COVID-19 cases reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Amjad says she has visited the hospital this week and plans to go back this weekend to check it out.

Studio 3

Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias on Studio 3.

Studio 3

The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | American Red Cross calling for volunteers

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Studio 3

The Neighborhood in Ashland

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Director Todd Young on Studio 3.

Local

Member of National Guard dies of COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, the member was a retired master sergeant who came back to work as a civilian employee.

Video

Everybody Fitness classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Everybody Fitness classes

Video

Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Everybody Fitness on Studio 3

Video

Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fall fun with C-K Autumnfest