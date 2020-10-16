First Warning Forecast | Cold night ahead, warming trend for weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coldest air of the season so far will settle in Saturday morning, leading to many locations seeing low temperatures at or below the freezing mark. This will be followed by warmer afternoons over the weekend, with even warmer temperatures by the middle of the upcoming week.

Friday evening will be mostly clear with a light wind. Expect a chill during high school football games as temperatures start in the 50s at kickoff but quickly fall to the 40s by halftime and continue dropping at the conclusion of the games.

Overnight, a continued mostly clear sky along with a calm wind and cold air in place will allow temperatures to fall to the low to mid 30s. Some rural locations could even fall to the upper 20s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect as a reminder to protect any sensitive vegetation or tender plants. Areas of frost are also likely.

Following the cold start, Saturday will see high temperatures warm nicely into the low 60s for the afternoon. Abundant sunshine is expected throughout the day.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

The forecast gets a bit more challenging on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front nears the area from the northwest but will not fully cross the area. This will lead to a split in weather conditions across the Tri-State, with rainy and cool conditions more likely to the north and west and dry and warm conditions more likely to the south and east.

As the front lifts far enough north on Wednesday and Thursday, all of the region will experience warm and dry conditions. Expect a mostly sunny sky both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The cold front finally does look to cross the area on Friday, bringing a round of rain showers under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will fall to the upper 60s.

