Football game postponed due to advisory

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland High School and George Washington High School have announced they are postponing their football game.

This is because of a stay-at-home advisory put into place in Cabell County Thursday evening.

School officials say the decision was made Friday morning on the side of caution.

There’s no word on when the game will be rescheduled.

