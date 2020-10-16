Governor appoints Perry to 16th District seat in W.Va. House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Zachary Perry, of Ona, to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Perry will represent the 16th District.

He fills the John Mandt’s former seat, who resigned earlier this month.

Justice says Perry will serve the rest of the unexpired term and isn’t seeking election in the 2020 general election.

